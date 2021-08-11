It seems to be happening to me more and more. Was it my last birthday? Did I inherit it?
It’s called nodding off: falling asleep without intending to.
I was watching “Jeopardy!” and waited for the final question to see who would win. The commercial came on, and I rested my eyes; only when I opened them a beginning of a new show was on the screen, and I had not seen the ending of “Jeopardy!”
I had nodded off. It was so easy.
Maybe I inherited it. My mother lived with us, and she would be reading her Bible sitting in her favorite chair, and soon be snoozing. I call it 40 winks as she sat holding that Bible and then woke up and continued with her reading.
I can be reading a book and go into a relaxed reading mode where my eyes close and my mind goes with it.
Jim and I have both nodded off while watching a movie or sporting event, and we don’t know the ending.
I have seen people nod off when attending church, which can be embarrassing if they snore.
Dozing in church doesn’t mean the sermon or music is boring. It could mean the atmosphere is so relaxing and comforting the person can’t help but shut their eyes and unwind amid the church family.
A catnap, dozing or drifting off is dangerous when operating a vehicle.
People say they are catching some Z’s, snoozing, or catnapping.
No matter what we call it, we find ourselves resting and not part of the world around us.
I wonder why it is so easy to nod off, but it takes hours to fall asleep some nights in bed.
The first-used words “nod off” in print was in 1914.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.