Shower, teeth brushed, pajamas and I am ready for bed. Wow, I am tired tonight. It must be the rainy weather. I climb into bed and then I look at the clock. An hour has passed and here I am still awake. Time to count sheep and get to sleep. A song drifts through my mind, “I’m singing in the rain, just singing in the rain. What a glorious feeling…”
I can't seem to lose it anywhere. It must be the weather. I roll over on my fresh side, the sheets feel cool and I am ready to sleep. I hear the rain on the windows and the yard light goes on outside. I think it must be getting windy. I slip on my eye mask to make everything dark.
I feel awake. Have I slept? I look at the clock. Another hour has passed and I am wide-awake. The books say if you don't fall asleep after 30 minutes, get up and read or do something. It is hard to leave this comfortable position even though I am not asleep. I am resting my body.
I could use a cup of chamomile tea. Yes, I will have some tea and a graham cracker. I slip out of bed. When my feet hit the floor, I head for the kitchen. I fill a cup with water, microwave it and add the teabag. I pick up a graham cracker and the cup of tea and then head for my favorite reading spot. I think of my friends that say, “If you are awake in the middle of the night, call. I am usually awake." I wish I knew if they were awake, chances are this would be the first good night's sleep they had until I called.
I think about children and how many times when we had little ones, I would say, “Hurry and take your nap so we can go swimming or whatever was next on the agenda." I did not realize these were pressure naps! It is a wonder they ever fell asleep.
I know we need 7 to 8 hours of sleep for good health.
This is a great time to get out my prayer list. I pray for those facing situations and illnesses they have asked me to pray about. I add the prayers for the family members of all generations. I pray for our country and am thankful I live in the United States. The list goes on and on.
My tea has long been gone and my eyes are feeling tired, but my spirit is refreshed. The song is still floating through my mind as I head back to bed. I feel relaxed and at peace. There is a scripture David wrote in Psalms 4:8. “I will lie down and sleep in peace, for you alone, Oh Lord, make me dwell in safety.” Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
