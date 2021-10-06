Do you remember when you first moved to Fairfield Glade?
Maybe you have been here for years or have come recently, but everyone came from another place to retire here.
Moving into a new area is an adventure as you leave the familiar for the unfamiliar.
When we moved to our former home in Ohio, we did not know anyone. Jim had his job at NASA, but I was home and had four children.
We moved to a quiet gated area called Catawba Island that was a peninsula on Lake Erie. A new resident moved into our area
and had a son the same age as our 5-year-
old.
I decided to take our son and daughter to meet them. I wanted to make sure the new lady felt welcomed.
We went to visit her one morning. The boys went to afternoon kindergarten. Norma’s son and our Scott had no trouble being friends, and they had much in common, like being adventurous, taking things apart, or hiding. The boys played while Norma and I became acquainted, and my 3-year-old entertained herself.
It was time to go home, and we could not find the boys, and then we heard them in the bathroom. They had locked the door.
We tried to talk them through unlocking the door, but nothing was working, and they had giggles floating about the room.
Time was running out for the kindergarten carpool, so Norma called the police. The neighborhood policeman got the bathroom door open and met the new family.
Norma had a memorable welcome that day, and the boys grew up being best friends visiting one another as adults and parents.
The Welcome Wagon program visited new residents and offered them coupons from stores and other gifts to welcome them.
Neighborhood street parties are a great way to meet people on your street, and it doesn’t take long for a person to get involved where their interest lies.
Neighborhoods change, and people come and go as they decide where they want to live.
Home ties with family or health issues may pull us to leave where we are, but going back is different, too.
We are thankful for our great neighbors.
Matthew 22:39 — Love thy neighbor as thyself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.