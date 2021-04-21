Every morning as I pull back our drapes, we see the dogwood tree blooms opening more and more. Step by step, the buds unfold to behold the beauty that we see. There is beauty in each step, the tight bud hiding the plant’s innermost part until the unveiling is ready.
After a warm day and the time is right, when I pull back the drapes, there outside our bedroom window is a full blooming pink dogwood.
Thank you, Lord, for the new life and the beauty of the creation. A tiny bud no more significant than my thumbprint gave a promise that more was coming. The promise came true by the end of the week.
I like to bring some fresh-cut flowers into the house and put them in a vase on the dining room table.
Dogwood flowers are not like a bouquet but a branch snipped from an inconspicuous spot on the tree. They are pretty but not as breathtaking as looking at an entire tree in bloom.
New life burgeons. Our lives are changing each day as we face whatever lies ahead. We have abilities and beauty within us that we may not be aware of, but they will appear as we move out of our comfort zone step by step.
I was in my comfort zone teaching children and adult Sunday school classes. Pastor asked me to consider teaching in the jail, and I said, “No.”
Step by step, I was warmed up to the idea by others and opened up my mind to the possibility. I was very uncomfortable — new life burgeons for me.
I nervously entered the jail ministry, and the Lord did a work in me. I looked at the women who came from their cells as women who had made poor choices. The same Creator God who made me loved them. The beautiful dogwoods and flowers were made for them as well as me.
My attitude immediately changed, and my fears disappeared as I greeted each woman that arrived in the room. There was beauty in all the women, but they needed a promise that there could be a better life.
They were like buds that needed to be opened and shown a better way. We can become a new creation, and old things pass away.
I became a new creature when I was able to throw away my prejudice and teach these women who wanted to become new creations.
In 2 Corinthians 5:13, it says new life burgeons.
