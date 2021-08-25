It is elderberry time here in Tennessee. My husband likes to recall how he enjoyed eating the elderberry pie his mother made when he was growing up. I never had elderberry anything when I was growing up, but we did have currant bushes, and currants made delicious jelly.
A few years ago, I decided it was time I did something with the big container of elderberries I had in my freezer. Elderberries are for the elderly? I wonder how they got their name. An elder friend picked them. They grow wild here and can be seen from the road in some areas of the Glade.
I decided to once again get out my jars and lids and make jelly. I use to can frequently in my other life. My daughter and I canned delicious Catawba peaches, tomatoes, and applesauce. Now I would try another round with jelly.
I do not know why I even saved some of my jelly glasses and canning equipment. (Big mistake.) I cooked the elderberries and squeezed them through the cheesecloth collecting all the seeds. The bright purple juice squirted out, and I now had a decorated T-shirt and speckled counter-top. I measured and boiled according to directions. There is only one fruit jell that even mentions elderberry; I happened to have it. The jelly began to boil over onto the burner, and I grabbed a spoon to try and cool it. It foamed over the pan and onto the stove. I spent the rest of the afternoon cleaning the range, bleaching my shirt, and scouring my counter-top. The six jars of jelly look wonderful, and my husband says it is delicious. I hope he really enjoys it, as it is Smuckers from now on. This elder lady is done with elderberries.
PS: However, elderberry wine is good for a stomach ailment, I’ve been told.
