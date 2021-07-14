The lady at the grocery store steered her cart to the counter and unloaded some groceries from her sitting position. Her cart was full, and as they began to pile up on the counter, the clerk called for someone to come and bag them and help the lady with her groceries. Help arrived quickly, and the smiling customer was grateful. I put my groceries on the empty conveyer belt and noticed the clerk trying to get the attention of the office. I saw a disappointing and disgusted look on her face, as the reply was not what she wanted to hear. I looked at the angry and tired clerk and wondered what to say.
“Is it time for your break?” I asked.
“Yes, but it will be a while,” she sighed.
“Thank you for working. I appreciated what you do.”
“I have to. I have three children, and they consume a lot of food.”
Then an amazing thing happened. She pulled out her i-Phone and showed me their pictures. Her face changed as she thought of her children and I made comments on their happy faces. She told me their names and made favorable comments about her tall son. She smiled as she told me about her children’s activities and the events she had attended with them. She was a hard working proud mother. She continued to tell me a bit about herself as she checked out my groceries and her helper bagged them.
She was a different clerk as she asked me if I needed help out with my purchases.
It was another reminder for me that a soft answer turns away wrath. A smile and kind words can change a heart. Sometimes it doesn’t take much to change a person’s attitude, just caring enough to take an interest in them.
