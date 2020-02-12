February is the shortest month of the year with many things packed into it, such as famous birthdays
and a national holiday. Among all the special events is Valentine's Day. It is celebrated through sending
valentine cards, flowers and chocolate candy to special people. The name Valentine is in our family heritage
from Germany, and there was a line of Valentine Schwinds. My husband was also given the name,
Valentine for a middle name. I married my Valentine. I also like chocolate!
Valentine's day was fun in school, I remember the fancy decorated box we would slide our valentines in
days before the party. The box had a large slit to slide the cards in but too small to shake any cards out. On
the party day, someone was chosen to deliver all the valentines as we sat at our desks. It was not so much
what the Valentine said, it was how many we received and if there was a particular one there from a person
who was special to us. Perhaps there would even be an XOXO after their name. My mother insisted I give
valentines to all the kids in my class, though in my young mind, I could not tolerate some of them.
Valentines are great ways to send a little message to someone you have been meaning to remember.
There are expensive messages, and then there are the unique homemade cards that come from the
grandchildren. This year I received one from my great-grandson. Now it is no longer how many we receive
that matters, but what they say and who sent them. It is a love message.
God sent us a valentine years ago, and it was from His son, Jesus, it said, "I love you."
He sent the message to everyone, but not everyone opened it up and received it. I did not open the message for many years, but I am happy I finally did.
God so loVed the world that he gAve his onLy begottEn soN thaT whosoever believes In him should Not perish but have evErlasting life.
John 3:16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.