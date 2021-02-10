February is the shortest month of the year with many holidays, such as famous birthdays and a national holiday.
Among all the special events is Valentine’s Day. It is celebrated by sending Valentine cards, flowers or chocolate candy to particular people.
The name Valentine is in our family heritage; coming from Germany, there was a line of Valentine Schwinds.
My husband was also given the name Valentine for a middle name. I married my Valentine. I also like chocolate!
Valentine’s Day was always fun in school; I remember the fancy decorated box we would put our valentines in days before the party. The box had a large slit to slide the cards in but too small to shake any cards out. On the party day, someone was chosen to deliver all the valentines as we sat at our desks. It was not so much what the valentines said; it was how many we received and if there was a unique one there from a person who was special to us. Perhaps there would even be an “XOXO” after their name.
My mother insisted I give valentines to all the kids in my class though I could not tolerate some of them in my young mind.
Valentines are great ways to send a little message to someone you have been meaning to communicate with. There are expensive messages, and then there are the special homemade cards that come from the grandchildren. It is no longer how many we receive that matters but what they really say and who sent them. It is a love message.
In the past, we have attended Valentine themed dances or dined out. One year I made of list of people that came to mind and then invited them to a dinner at our home. Individuals came that did know each other, and we had a wonderful evening with people meeting people and sharing lives.
This year we are dancing in our kitchen with the music of the Joe Rice Foursome, our feet moving sometimes in shoes and often in socks. I am happy with my Valentine.
God sent us a valentine years ago, and it was from His Son Jesus. It said, “I love you.” He sent the message to everyone, but not everyone opened it up and received it. I did not open the message for many years, but I am happy I finally did.
God so loved the world that gave His only His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16).
