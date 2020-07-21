I stepped cautiously into my paddleboat and arranged the life jacket, coffee and snack. It was 6:45 a.m., and I was off to enjoy the beauty of the lake and have a quiet time with God. There was a gentle breeze blowing that added to the pleasant morning.
As I paddle my way down the lake, I become aware of different things each day. That day, with the slight wind, there was a current that pulled a bit at my boat and wouldn’t let it sit still while I took a sip of my coffee.
It was a reminder that life does not sit still.
Even as I was sitting still in my boat things were happening around me. A fish jumped in praise for the freedom of life. The swallow flitted by on the way to the apartment house he lives in. I noticed one swallow house was empty, and then another was filled with at least a dozen birds. Was it a better view?
Men were working on the golf course and the fairways were like rolling lawns. I could be out there, but the serenity of the lake was what I needed. I saw a deer standing by the edge of the water, and he paid little attention to me as I paddled by.
A few other people were enjoying the lake early in the morning in their kayaks and canoes. The lake looked refreshing, and the water was warm. I would’ve taken a swim but could not get back in the boat.
After an hour and a half, I paddled my boat into a new location that I thought would be easier to unload. I paddled up to the shore. The boat seemed secure, but as I put one foot ashore and went to lift my other foot, the boat went away from me. It was either do the splits or go into the water. I went into the water. It was warm and muddy. My knight in shining armor, my neighbor in his kayak, coached me on my next move. I sat in the water, got on my knees, stood up on the beautiful, muddy shore, pulled the boat on land and tied it to a tree. I told my helpful neighbor I felt like the African Queen.
My trip ended differently than it started, and now I have a safe way to board and disembark my boat. Ten years ago I didn’t have that problem. I did end my trip on my knees, and that is where I needed to be. “Be with us all Lord as we journey these difficult days.”
