“Peanut butter or chocolate chips?” I asked my husband as I pulled out the baking supplies.
“Chocolate chips,” his standard reply.
I pulled out the Nestlé chocolate chips, a free bag from Kroger on a coupon. They seem to know what you buy (scary).
Ruth Wakefield and her husband, a retired meat executive, bought an old home in Massachusetts. The house was located between New Bedford and Boston and had been a toll road. They made it into an Inn as Ruth had taught cooking and loved to cook and make up menus.
The property was named the Toll House Inn. The Inn started serving with 16 tables and soon were serving 60 tables.
Ruth enjoyed making desserts and had a pecan cookie recipe that took brown sugar and white sugar but felt it needed something besides the pecans. She took a Nestlé chocolate bar given to her by Andrew Nestlé and, chopped it into fine bits and sprinkled it through the cookie dough. The first cookies were called Toll House Chocolate Crunch Cookies. The demand was high for the recipe, so she included it in her Toll House Recipe Book.
Nestlé scored their chocolate bars, and then by 1940, the Nestlé Morsels were an item. Ruth Wakefield received a dollar for the right to print her recipe on the Nestlé package plus a lifetime of morsels, and there was a consulting deal among them. Ruth’s daughter said the original cookie recipe used Crisco. The Inn burned down in 1984, but a marker is on the property.
Nestlé never refers to them as chocolate chips but as chocolate morsels.
Members of Christ Lutheran Church baked over 300 dozen chocolate chip cookies for Bledsoe County Prison. There are about 10 other churches baking for this ministry, and they usually have about 2,500 dozen cookies total. The dough is pre-mixed and packaged, so the baker bakes the seven dozen cookies in the pre-packaged dough.
Dark chocolate is very healthy. It is high in antioxidants, regulates blood sugar, relieves stress, helps inflamed cardiac tissue, coughs, and even is good for cholesterol. There are many things good about dark chocolate listed; naturally, it is best used in moderation. Enjoy a chocolate Toll House cookie. MMMmmmm good!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.