“Did you see my glasses?”
“I can’t find my cell phone.”
Some days our house is like a lost and found department.
The tennis center has space for items lost to the owner and then found by staff and placed on the shelf. The shelf always has things there, which makes me feel normal.
When I lose something of importance to me, I am happy when I find it. I guess that is the upside of finding the item as while I was looking, I realized how much I valued it.
A friend called me to celebrate finding a ring that she had misplaced, and thought she could have discarded by mistake with some other items she threw out. She was thrilled, and her first words over the phone were, "I found it!"
My mother came to live with us years ago, and was troubled because she could not find her favorite cross that my father had given her. I rarely saw her that the cross was not around her neck. Now it was gone. I bought her another one, but as she said, " It is not the same. " Two years later, when going through her jewelry, we found a box with cotton in it, I removed the cotton, and there was the cross. She was so thrilled and happy and rubbed her fingers over and over the small gold cross, remembering the one who gave it to her and what it meant.
Golfers this fall season lose their golf balls in the leaves and look and look for a lost ball. Sometimes we find a ball that was lost by someone else, and this is a case of "finders keepers." Finding a lost golf ball can make us smile.
We have sayings about lost: I almost lost my mind, I lost control, I lost all sense of time, I lost patience, or I just lost it!
Lost is mentioned in scriptures as Jesus talks about the lost sheep. The shepherd looks for the lost one until he finds it. There is the parable of the lost coin. Palestinian women received ten silver coins as a wedding gift: perhaps, placed in a headpiece. Losing one of the coins could be like losing a wedding ring, something of like value. (Her Medicare card.)
It isn't always finding something of high value that we celebrate when finding it but many times is something of high sentimental value.
One thing I do not want to find is my lost weight.
One thing I found and celebrate was a Blessed Redeemer; He was not lost; I was.
