I texted my daughter that I lost my cellphone. I did not want her to worry, so I also added, “I found it.”
She texted me back, “Obviously,” with a laughing smiley face.
“His last name starts with K, I know that, but I can’t think of the rest of his name; you know he lived next to the couple we played golf with on Tuesdays.”
Conversations like this frequently take place at our house as we try to remember a person, place or thing. (Learned definition of a noun, remembered.)
It is strange how we can recall events, but then the name eludes us for a while, and then out of the blue, there comes the awaited moment oh, it was Jacob Kenny, or whoever we were trying to identify.
It is interesting as Jim and I recall events in the last 68 years how we remembered differently; I guess things that impress one are different from how they are reflected by the other.
I must write down more than just one word or two to remember the event I am to attend, or else weeks later, I will have to think about what that note on the calendar means.
“What did I come in here for?” is another question I ask myself as I enter a room and have to think why.
It is good to be able to laugh at yourself, or it would get depressing.
Multitasking used to be an easy thing to do, but it is better if I stick to one project at a time. It is easy for me to look for something and find some other interesting pictures or projects I was doing and stray from the task at hand.
I know now why it takes longer to get things done. I can’t flip open the phone book to get a number or address; first, I must find my glasses to read them.
We aren’t complaining; we are happy to be living here in Fairfield and busy every day. We are open to new ideas and trying to improve areas of our life.
We have no problem knowing what an honor it is to be loved by our children, and they say, “I love you” and mean it.
I think the Virus has made us more aware of the words spoken, and we take them to heart. Our lives have certainly been changed, but God is still the same, and He loves us and challenges us to keep moving.
My motto for this year is to relax and recharge.
Our daffodils are blooming,
Spring is here, and I lost an hour of sleep,
but I will find it in November.
