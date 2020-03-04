I mailed a package the other day and was still in my tennis attire. So when I asked about stamps, the lady informed me she had some tennis stamps. I was excited and bought some.
There on the forever stamp was "Little Mo" Maureen Connolly Brinker.
Last year the U.S. Postal Service honored this extraordinary 5 -feet-4-inch dynamo with a stamp. She was nicknamed "Little Mo." She used her powerful groundstrokes to be the first woman to win all four major tennis tournaments in a calendar year. The fete that Little Mo accomplished in 1953 winning the Grand Slam of tennis meant she won United States, Britain, France and Australia.
It was a shame at 19 years of age she suffered a horseback-riding accident that ended her tennis career. She received the horse from her neighbor in San Diego after winning a 1952 tour of Europe. Her horse reared as they approached a concrete mixer truck and slammed her against the truck. She suffered leg and deep
muscle damage. She hoped to return to tennis but retired in 1955.
In 1955, she married Mr. Brinker, who was a former member of the United States Olympic Equestrian team.
Maureen taught tennis, and her ball strokes were as good as ever but her leg movement was hampered. She enjoyed teaching the sport to young athletes and was gracious about her limited tennis ability. She was only 19 but accepted her fate philosophically by saying, "Tennis is a wonderful game, and I leave it with no regrets. I have had a full life with lots of travel and met lots of wonderful people. I am going to be a little housewife. It's a new career I'm awfully happy with.”
Maureen Connolly Brinker died of cancer in 1969. She was 34 years old and had two daughters.
In 1978 a movie called Little Mo was made on this young woman’s life. She was dedicated to teaching juniors to play tennis. Maureen Connelly Brinker Tennis Foundation is run by her two daughters.
The postage stamp shows Little Mo, with the wooden racquet, asserting a groundstroke.
I was glad the lady at the post office showed me the stamp.
