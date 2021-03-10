During this past year, puzzles have become popular again. I remember enjoying puzzles and always having boxes of puzzles for the growing children. I learned to color code the back of puzzles very early, as I tried to separate several puzzles dumped on the floor by the enthused children. When we went on vacation, we took puzzles with us, and even in our later years vacationing with friends, we would have a puzzle on the table waiting for completion.
I recall nights we would say, “Just one more piece, and we will go to bed.” Perhaps an hour would pass when we finally called it a night and took our stiff necks to bed.
I can’t write about puzzles without mentioning Kathy Coons, who has done many 1,000-piece puzzles in a short time. She asks Facebook friends which one she should do next as she shows them the choices. The hard thing for her to do is put them back in the box, but a table can only hold so many finished puzzles.
Kathy does not look at the picture on the box while working on a puzzle! I have the box on the table with me. Pam Tasca has a Kincaid painting puzzle she put together and framed. It’s hanging in her living room, and I couldn’t believe it was a puzzle.
To layout 1000 pieces on the table, or for a child, 50 pieces, may seem to be an overwhelming task that can only be accomplished by one piece at a time.
Our life would be overwhelming if we knew everything that was going to happen, but we live a day at a time. There are odd shapes in the puzzle, and there are odd things that happen in our lives. We separate the border pieces so we know the boundaries and began working from the outside in. We have boundaries in our lives and try to live by them.
The puzzle pieces are connected and will be completed when all the connections are made. When we look back at our life, we see how things fit in to make us the person we are. We may have a different image of ourselves, but God has a plan and gives us the talents and abilities to use them.
The puzzle’s creator knows what he wants the finished puzzle to look like, and our Creator knows what He sees in us, even if we fail to recognize it.
Oh, and what about that extra piece in some puzzles? Is it our challenge to go forward and start a new one? Life is like a puzzle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.