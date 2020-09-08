I am spending more time in my kitchen these days and have tried some new recipes that take longer to prepare. I may have a CD playing my favorite praise music or a tennis match or golf game on the small TV as I work.
I thought about my great-grandmother’s kitchen. She has an apron on in all her pictures. I remember she had a tan refrigerator, and she was always busy baking. I can’t remember another room in her house, only the kitchen.
The kitchen was warm, and the adults drank coffee as we all enjoyed her coffee cake. She was my German great-grandmother.
My French great-grandmother had a large kitchen. She had a dining room, too, with a bowl of waxed fruit on the table: I never remember eating at that table. Her kitchen had a large black cook stove that we would put our mittens behind or anything we wanted to be warmed up. Her kitchen had a pantry, and there was a door leading to the cellar where great-grandpa made wine. There was always a carafe of wine on the dinner table.
I learned many things in my mother’s kitchen. It was there I learned to cook and can and wash many dishes. We had a constant conversation in the kitchen as I was full of questions about God, goals and boys. Our kitchen was small and had a table and four chairs in it. My dad would sit and talk to mom as she prepared supper and did the dishes. There was no television in the other room to watch; instead, they talked and listened to each other. It was exciting when dad built on the utility room and mom didn’t have to heat her wash water in the garage. I remember the ringer washing machine. We had a water heater and a new inside washing machine in the utility room. Of course, the drier was the clothesline.
Kitchen sinks are the first bathtubs for many infants. We lived in a house trailer back of mom’s garden when our first daughter was born, and she was bathed in mom’s kitchen sink. I was happy for mom’s experienced help.
Kitchens are designed much differently now; some look too sophisticated to mess up by cooking. To me, the best kitchens are the ones that invite conversation and fellowship as the aroma of prepared food wafts in the air.
I love it when the family is here, and the kitchen becomes the center of activity. There is standing room only and continuous snacking and laughter.
