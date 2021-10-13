We have had some interesting people and performers drop in to stay with us over the years.
The Lancelot chimps were about the most unusual and caused a neighborhood stir.
“Are there monkeys in your trees?”
The next-door neighbor called and said she heard what sounded like monkeys but wondered what it was.
“Monkeys,” I replied; “come and meet them.”
She came, and soon the yard filled with neighbors.
The three chimps jumped from tree to tree while neighborhood dogs barked.
It wasn’t long before the local newspaper came and our yard became a place of interest.
My friend, Bette lived near us on Catawba Island but moved to Florida after her husband died. Florida is where she met Joe.
I was excited when Bette called and said they were coming to Port Clinton and wanted to stop in. She told me they would be in a motor home so they would not need anything, and they were going to be in the circus in a town nearby.
Bette’s husband was Joe Naud, and he owned the Lancelot Chimps. They modeled on cards and calendars and did circus acts.
The picture is of Charlie, and he enjoyed ice cream. We sat on the porch and watched him eat. He did not like the chocolate bits in the ice cream and spat them out one by one.
He enjoyed his cold coffee.
Chimpanzees are very strong and fast and can be dangerous if too annoyed. The owner has him chained to his wrist and also carries a revolver.
Charlie was a perfect guest but kept his eyes moving and absorbing every inch of the room he was in.
There was a baby chimp with the group, and he stayed in the house with us. He explored every corner of the house. He hung on my leg as I cooked and climbed about like a toddler.
He wore a diaper, and the big boys wore size 18 boys’ clothes. Bette did their laundry, and the chimps had quite a wardrobe.
Joe told us that chimps do not like children and feel they can challenge them because of their size. The chimps keep their eyes on them during performances.
Several days after our three chimps and guests left, we went and watched them perform with new interest, as after all, they had been our houseguests.
