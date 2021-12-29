It doesn’t always have to start at the beginning; the beginning is when you start.
Happy New Year. The years seem to be rolling around quicker and quicker, but they all contain the same amount of days.
It seems I heard that before from my mother.
I met some new friends this past year that have meant a lot to me. I have been privileged to be involved with a group of talented women who love to dance and sing and make people happy.
Last year, our group was shut down and everything else, but we entertained in nursing facilities and senior centers this year. Some new women joined our Jewels group, including Ms. Senior Tennessee from Knoxville.
The Tennessee Jewels is a group of women from all around Tennessee that brought Christmas greetings to the many people they sang and danced to in December.
The program includes audience participation when singing the familiar Christmas songs and ringing bells together.
The absolute joy for the Jewels was hearing and watching the residents with Alzheimer’s disease or other problems join in and participate.
I was thankful to be a part of this Christmas celebration with this unique sisterhood.
At times, we wore masks and were treated with great kindness from all the facilities, thanking us for making the season a bit brighter.
We were sorry that we could not fill all the requests for our show by the date we quit, but maybe next year they will be first on the list.
In the spring, we will begin rehearsing for our new summer show, Calendar Girls.
Precious people live in nur-
sing facilities from all walks of life, and it is a privilege to be involved with a group of highly talented women who want to bring a show to them since they can no longer go to one.
Movies are good, but there is nothing better than a genuine smiling face or hug from a person.
May the love of the heavenly Father shine down and bless you in the coming year.
