The fire truck sat at the church. Our firefighters were at the memorial service to be a part of the final call. They had brought the truck to the church and placed the boots, helmet and gear to display at the memorial service for a retired firefighter.
A group of young grandchildren went to the front of the truck to see the memorial for their grandpa. The firemen greeted each child, and the young grandchildren eagerly put on the boots and the helmet. The firemen helped them as they put on the jacket that hung to the ground on their tiny frames.
They smiled proudly as their picture was taken, and then the next grandchild stepped forward to repeat the action and slip into the boots and the rest of the uniform. The firemen helped each one and they made sure they had their picture taken.
The children could not help but feel the love of the firemen and saw a glimpse of their grandpa's world. The firemen reinforced how important their grandpa was to the fire department.
I wonder if those grandchildren think about that day now 13 years later. I wonder if they have those pictures or if any of them are firefighters.
Who are these firefighters who care about the community and volunteer to take classes, and answer all kinds of calls at all hours of the day or night? Who are these men who paint and maintain over 400 fire hydrants?
These are our Fairfield Glade firefighters, the guy or gal next door with a heart to serve the community in various ways. They raise money through the popular pancake breakfasts they hold on Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. These events were canceled with many other events this year because of the COVID-19.
I went to the art show last week and saw their booth where baked goods were being sold, and I saw the beautiful masks that Jane Tavernier made with all proceeds going to the fire department. (I like her material masks. Some are long and cover up my turkey neck!)
I am proud of our firefighters as they can be fiercely attacking a fire or, as I witnessed years ago, helping a young child into his grandpa's boots.
