Graham crackers are one of my favorite snacks at 2 in the morning, when I can’t seem to get back to sleep. I have a cup of tea and munch on one of these famous crackers.
I began thinking about how long these crackers have been a part of our grocery shelves. I think I first met them at camp where we learned how to make s’mores with chocolate squares and marshmallows stuffed into a graham cracker from the end of a roasting stick. I could understand the name “some mores” as that is what it tasted like.
How did these crackers come about?
Sylvester Graham was a Presbyterian minister from Connecticut who was born in 1795. He was sickly and had some ideas about diet. He was considered radical but in our day and times, he would probably have a television cooking show.
He promoted a cracker made with ground unsifted wheat flour and full of fiber that had no chlorine or alum in it. His flour was named Graham flour. The commercial bakers followed the trend of white flour sifted and all-fiber removed with little nutritional value from the wheat.
Graham was disliked by the bakers and butchers, as he was a vegetarian and helped form the American Vegetarian Society.
He had strong beliefs in abstinence from sugar, alcohol, fat, tobacco and caffeine.
He also thought it was necessary to bathe every day and brush teeth daily, which was not a common occurrence at this time. He believed in the open fresh air, cold showers and loose clothing.
Graham was a well-known speaker and remained firm in his belief that our diet was vital to our health.
I was sad to read the ingredients of the graham cracker and how far they have come from the original idea. They are made with refined flour, loaded with sugar and trans fats.
Sylvester Graham would be disturbed with those ingredients. I believe he was ahead of his time where there was proof that he was correct in much of his thinking.
Learning all of this about the graham cracker made me think twice about my nighttime snack. Perhaps, I will have to switch to Melba toast, but that is a whole new story.
