Ralph Waldo Emerson observed that if the constellations only appeared once in a hundred years, what an exciting event it would be, but because they are there every night, we barely look.
That is so true.
How many blessings are around that we are so used to that we don't pay much attention?
I know there are many things I expect to be there. I am blessed that I can put a letter in my mailbox, and a mail carrier will pick it up and send it on its way. He or she will stop for sure if I put the flag up. Thank you.
I know that a worker will pick up my trash every week, and all we have to do is set it out by the road. Thank you.
I think people living in the Glade are aware of the beauty we have here. Various pictures are taken and printed in the paper of scenes the residence has enjoyed, such as sunsets, gardens, and the deer's many activities and other wildlife. We hardly call the deer wild anymore as they are used to us and can ignore us completely, especially on the golf course. I have lived here for many years but still get excited when I see those deer and fawns skipping across the fairways.
This Thanksgiving is different, and it made me think about these things I am so used to that perhaps I didn't appreciate them as I should. I didn't think about a real blessing having the children home for Thanksgiving or going to their house until this year when sickness keeps us apart. I always enjoyed our gatherings, but this year I will miss them.
I never appreciated walking out the door and stopping in to see someone without giving a phone call and wearing a mask.
This Thanksgiving, we will be giving thanks for the blessings we have taken for granted.
There won't be a table full of food and people, but we will enjoy each other. There will be another day coming when we can gather without fear and shower one another with love.
We give thanks for the Lord is good, and His mercy endures forever.
