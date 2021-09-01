The pictures of me as a child are almost all posed photos, and I am in a dress.
One of my dogs, Smokey and I were on the porch, and I had on a dress.
Yes, a dress; this made me wonder — when did I first wear long pants?
It wasn’t until the mid-1960s that American women would not leave her house wearing anything but a dress. Since 1800 and before, women have been trying to get out of their dresses.
There are many stories, but I tribute much to Elizabeth Smith Miller, who wore fashionable caged dresses during the beginning of her life.
In 1851, while working in her garden in a full dress, she decided to wear something she could bend in. She saw European women were wearing Turkish Trousers under their skirts.
Elizabeth did the same, and they were eventually called bloomers worn under knee-length skirts. Her neighbors began promoting her new look and advertising them as healthy for women.
In 1909, the Harem pants were designed and made of silky material and were both functional and attractive. In 1917 Vogue magazine put a woman wearing pants on their cover.
In the 1960s and ’70s the young people rebelled, and the men and women began wearing wide-leg denim pants.
I remember wearing rolled-up jeans in high school on days we worked on a float or a special occasion. I wore boys’ jeans and one of my brother’s shirts and felt cool.
In the ’70s I became a nurse and was surprised one morning when I saw a nurse dressed in long pants and wearing her cap. The thought that went through my mind was she looked like a sailor.
Six months later, many nurses were wearing pants and free of the pantyhose expense and discomfort.
Wow, it has been a struggle for women to wear comfortable clothes! It is hard to believe that wearing pants took years of women pushing for reform to happen.
We went through elephant bottom, skinny leg, pedal pushers, and the list continues. I like cargo pants with all the pockets.
We are free to choose what to wear, but I do recall when we wore dresses only.
Thanks to Libby Smith Miller and others.
