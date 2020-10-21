“Are there any visitors here today?”
I was teaching in our children’s church, asking the usual questions. Little did I know it would be an unusual day.
One little girl in a pink shirt and blue jeans raised her hand.
“Welcome to our children’s church. Did you come with anyone?”
“Yes, I came with Tammy.”
“Tammy, would you like to introduce your visitor?”
“Her name is Mary Beth and she lives next door. She’s new.”
“Thank you, Tammy, for bringing Mary Beth today. We have a special person here to share a story. Ms. Nancy teaches many children in a country called Guatemala. Remember, we sent school supplies with her last time she visited us and she is going to tell us how happy we made the children there. Please be polite as Ms. Nancy shares with us. We will send school supplies home with her again this year.”
The children all settled themselves in their chairs as Ms. Nancy told us about the children she teaches in Guatemala. We were happy that we had shared our school supplies with them.
I awarded prizes for the day at the close of class.
“I want to give a balloon to someone who sat so intently during our speaker. Our guest, Mary Beth, gets this red balloon. I also have a gift for the person who can recite the memory verse from last week.”
Tammy quickly raised her hand and recited the verse. I called her to the front and handed her a pack of gum that she half-heartily took. In her heart, Tammy wanted the red balloon.
She told her mother that Mary Beth didn’t really sit that still– in fact, she even had poked her a couple of times.
The girls sat in the back seat of the car on the way home. Tammy tried to trade with Mary Beth for the balloon, offering her the pack of gum. Mary Beth just held on to her red balloon and said, “No.”
Tammy continued to try and bribe Mary Beth into trading her the balloon for other things that she had home in her drawer. Tammy offered her a new book that she had been given but it did not tempt Mary Beth to part with her balloon. Tammy offered some new hair ribbons and anything she could think of, even a quarter she had in her purse. Mary Beth seemed to like the balloon, even more, every time Tammy offered her a trade item.
“I am not going to share my gum with you,” pouted Tammy. She turned her face to the window as far as her seat belt would allow.
Tammy’s mother heard the conversation and reminded the girls that it was a blessing to share. “Remember, when you share what you have it blesses you.”
The back seat became very quiet as Tammy held the gum in her hand and Mary Beth squeezed the string to her red balloon.
Reluctantly, and after a long pause and a disgusted look, Tammy opened her pack of gum and offered Mary Beth a piece. Gladly, she accepted it and held tightly to her red balloon as she enjoyed the gum.
That afternoon Tammy and her friend were playing in the yard near the barn. Suddenly, over the trees, high in the sky came a strange sight. Forty balloons bounced to the ground in Tammy’s yard. She squealed with delight and ran to catch the bundle of strings. “Oh, Mom, Jesus really does bless us when we share.”
Mom was stunned when she saw the bundle of balloons. Soon she realized that 50 golden balloons had been set free in honor of an anniversary, and 10 of them must have broken and the 40 came to earth and landed in Tammy’s yard.
Was it a miracle that balloons landed in a country yard? No, the miracle was that the balloons came to a little girl who was trying to believe that sharing was a good thing. She was trying to believe that even if she did not feel like sharing it would be a good thing. She was trying to believe that even though she was sorry she shared that it was a good thing. The words of belief came quickly to her as she saw the 40 balloons now being held in her hand. The balloons had traveled over miles of countryside, hundreds of yards and then landed where a little seven-year-old was struggling with a lesson in sharing.
Yes, Jesus would do that.
