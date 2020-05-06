Ever have a dream that was so real that you debate if it was a dream? You perhaps looked for something you saw in your dream trying to make sure it wasn’t real? Have you ever had a real situation feel like a dream? Have you said, " I thought I was dreaming when he walked in the door or when they called my name, " or whatever the event was? When I put myself in these shoes, I can better understand Peter in Acts 12:4-19.
The story is so amazing when we picture the scene of Peter bound with two chains between two soldiers and the guards before the door were keeping the prison. It is night- time, there is violence in the city, and Herod killed James, the brother of John. Peter is sleeping knowing that when morning comes, he will appear before Herod, who is gaining favor with the Jews by persecuting the church.
An angel of the Lord stood by him, and a light shone in prison. The angel struck Peter on the side and raised him up. The light didn't wake him as the angel struck him on his side. The angel is in charge and tells Peter step by step what to do. He probably thinks he is dreaming.
“Arise quickly,” and his chains fell off his hands. "Gird yourself and tie up your sandals." Peter did. "Put on your garment and follow me." Peter thinks he is experiencing a vision, and following the directions of the angel did not know it was real. They went through the first and second guard gate and came to the gate that leads to the city. The gate opened without anyone touching it, and Peter wakes up!
He is free in the city and realizes the Lord had sent His angel and delivered him. So, now that he is awake, he goes to the house of Mary, the mother of John Mark, where many gathered praying. This prayer meeting is late at night, and a girl called Rhoda answers the door when Peter knocks. I think it is interesting that Rhoda is named in the scriptures. She recognizes Peter's voice, but because she was so excited, she did not open the door but ran to tell the prayer warriors. Can you imagine Peter knocking and knocking anxious to be safely inside, and the prayer group is discussing what Rhoda heard? Rhoda continued to insist, and they conclude, “it is Peter’s angel.” Scripture said when the members of the prayer group opened the door, they were astonished when they saw him (Peter).
That prayer meeting was beyond description. They are praying, and before they finish praying their prayer was answered. I believe in the power of prayer, but the miraculous way Peter was freed was hard to believe. They had to see him and hear the story first hand. I am glad there were these believers that needed doubt erased, and their faith increased. Many times we don't see the outcome of our prayers. When we pray for someone, the prayer takes root, and we may never know where. Verse 5 says:" But constant prayer was offered to God for him(Peter) by the church."
We continue to pray for our country and the end of the virus.
“Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?” Corrie Ten Boom.
