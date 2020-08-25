“I had the craziest dream last night,” is a comment we often make to one another at our house. Some of the dreams are so far out that I wonder how they ever stayed in my head. The dreams are sometimes about people I have not thought of or seen for 20 years or more. I may not even remember their names. One good thing is the people don’t seem to age in my dreams and I recognize them as they were years ago. Maybe we don’t age in our dreams but are the age the person last saw us. That fact may be encouraging.
I am upset when I wake up early from a dream just as I am about to learn a great truth or answer to my question. I pretend I didn’t wake up and try to go back to where the dream left off, but it never works.
Sometimes, I try to remember a dream and I can’t, and then I am in the post office or somewhere else and something sparks my mind, and the dream comes tumbling forward.
I remember some very vivid dreams and have written them down and tried to decide what they mean. I have had some dreams come true. When we moved to Fairfield in 1994, I kept dreaming about the houses we lived in prior to moving here. I was happy here but it took my dream schedule a few years to move to the Fairfield residence.
A song will be in my mind as I go to sleep some nights and in the morning it is still there. It may be an inspirational song or an annoying jingle.
There are nights I wish I could get to sleep and dream, but then I eventually get up and have a cup of chamomile tea and a graham cracker and read and pray.
I enjoy the dreams I have about my mother. I am disappointed when they are over. She used to tell me, “Pleasant dreams,” when I was small, and she would bend over my bed, and I would reach up and kiss her goodnight.
“Pleasant dreams,” I told her years later when she lived with us. She would grab me around the neck as I bent down over her bed and kiss me goodnight.
Our minds are warehouses of memories, and thoughts overflow into our dreams.
I hope you experience pleasant dreams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.