My fingers had a difficult time buttoning the metal buttons on my jean jacket.
This brought to my mind an event with my mother years ago, when she lived with us.
Mom was 93 when she told me the next time we went shopping, she would like a new pair of jeans. I gladly took her to one of our local stores, and since she was slow in getting around, we used one of their wheelchairs. We picked out three different sizes of petite jeans and some tops, and I wheeled Mom and the merchandise to the dressing room.
The first pair of jeans she tried on was too large, which makes every woman feel good. I told her to slip them off while I went and looked for that particular style in a smaller size.
“In the meantime,” I said, “Try on the shirt for size.”
Meanwhile, after much searching, I found what I thought would fit Mom. I hurried back to the dressing room with the jeans in hand.
Mom was red-faced and exhausted from trying to undo the metal button on the jeans.
“I thought I was going to have to wear them out of the store,” she laughed.
That was a fun day with Mom, and that night, we watched a game show filmed in Hawaii.
Mom began telling me about the trip to Hawaii she and my dad took. She told me they attended a show they were anxious to see, but when it was time for the show to start, my dad was not there.
Mom said,” I was worried, as Dad was gone a long time. The show started, and the dancers came on stage, and there he was, his pants rolled up, and wearing a grass skirt!”
A gradual smile emerged on Mom’s face as she quietly said, “ I didn’t know your dad would do that.”
I lost her then, as she relived the memory, and a tear rolled down her face. I remained quiet, tearfully feeling the moment.
“We had a wonderful time,” she said — as she walked back into the present.
