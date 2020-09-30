"Neighborhood Garage Sale," "Moving Sale," and "Huge Sale," were listed in the paper this week. There were some smaller unadvertised sales in the neighborhood social media. Sometimes there is just a sign in front of the house having the sale, but there are customers. My friend, who is downsizing, told me she made a surprising amount of money on things she didn't even remember having.
There is a saying, “Someone’s trash is another’s treasure.”
Do you have treasures? There are things I have trouble parting with, as there are memories tied to them from the giver. I ask myself, "Will you ever use this?"
"No."
"Then why are you keeping it?"
"Because I want to." And then it is put away and forgotten. How many times will I do this?
What are the treasures we would keep? What draws us to yard sales? Is it the word "sale"?
I never had a yard sale at my house, but people have told me when they start seeing the money come in from items they are happy to sell, it makes them think, "What else do I have in the house to sell?" This thought makes the parting a bit sweeter.
There are things I treasure; that only have meaning to me. But, if there is a story about them that a family member would like to know, it is essential to write it down and label it.
When my father was a teenager, he stepped on a nail and got lockjaw– no tetanus shot then– and almost died. While he was recovering, he built a unique little harvest type table that later was in his home. I remember him showing me the sole of his foot, where the imprint the nail made was visible.
My mother used the table for her many house plants and enjoyed it as she moved it about the rooms in different seasons of sunlight. I use this table and house my indoor plants. I treasure this old oak table and have told the story of it to my children.
I wonder how many generations will enjoy my dad's therapy work?
The table may not even sell at a garage sale, yet it is a valuable treasure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.