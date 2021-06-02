Do you have one in your kitchen, or did you get one as a gift? They don’t need repairing. They work after 50 years. Mine is red and still has the original lid. I have seen them at garage sales as they never wear out after years of use.
In 1971, a dear friend gave me a Rival Crock-pot. She gave me instructions to not open the lid or check the meal until the time was up. I was unfamiliar with the item, but the red stoneware crock-pot soon became an essential appliance in my kitchen and used frequently. I can come home from a game of golf and have dinner on the table like I was home cooking all afternoon. My Crock-Pot lets me be gone and still be an efficient cook when I fix a meal.
The slow-cooking pot traces back to the Jewish tradition to honor the Sabbath. Irving Naxon remembered stories his mother told him about the women in her village that brought meats, vegetables, potatoes, and beans in bowls and placed them in the baker’s oven at the end of the baking day. The food cooked slowly for hours in the residual heat. The food was cooked and ready to eat after the Sabbath celebration was over. In 1940, Nixon was issued a patent, and the first pot, called Nixon Beanery, was sold in 1950.
Twenty-one years later, I enjoy his invention, but Rival bought Naxon’s design and changed the name to Crock-Pot.
There was a big rush on the sales of these Crock-Pots and different models were made. When the microwave became the “instant cooker,” the slow cooker sales began to dwindle.
Since 2014, the slow cookers have become popular again, as it seems the faster our pace of life, this slow-cooking appliance fits in. Improvements have been made in the slow cookers manufactured today, but I don’t know if they are durable. Rival never had to sell warranty insurance.
Crock-Pot is the name of a slow cooker. Not all slow cookers are Crock-Pots.
Crock-Pot cooking is nutritious and healthy and creates an aroma to stimulate your taste buds.
