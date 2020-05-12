Memories are unique tools in our life, and I was made aware of how quickly they could be taken from us through a stroke or accident or illness.
Mom had a slight stroke, and her life full of years of memories was wiped away. She knew there were things to remember, but she could not think of one thing. She did not know who I was or that she had ever picked strawberries in the winter in Florida.
I tried to refresh her mind, and I could tell as I opened up the picture for her she began to gain some recall. Her capacity for storing information and bringing it forward was fragile.
I started repeating “Amazing Grace” to see if that part of her memory would work, and as I spoke the words, she began to say all the verses. That led her to another song, “Jesus Loves Me,” and as we exercised the area of the mind that would work, she became relieved that she could remember something.
I began to open the curtain wider on the memories, adding names with experiences to her attention. I told her she was my mother, and she responded, “I am not a very good one now, as I can’t remember you, but I love you.”
Several days later, Mom could once again remember that I was her daughter. She knew she was confused about people, but had some memories to draw on. She was upset because she couldn’t spark her own memories, but we had to say something or show her something.
“It is terrible to lose your memory,” Mom told me. I promised her I would keep stimulating her mind, and her memory was only misplaced.
She had forewarned me if she forgot who I was, I am to remember that she loves me. I remember and feel that 14 years after her death.
Memories are being made in families during this virus time. Family members are spending time together and perhaps learning the value of each individual. Cooking, crafting and playing games can all bring about good memories so that years from now, our grandchildren will remember what they did during the quarantine.
There are disappointments, too; things looked forward to canceled and never held. Love is a strong bond that can overcome discouragement.
Sharing a positive message can be contagious, just as constant negative news can be depressing. If you are posting on Facebook or neighborhood news, let it be a word of encouragement for the reader. I love to read, “The scarlet tanagers are here,” or “the bluebirds just had their babies.”
God’s creation is full of life and blessings. I step outside and take a deep breath. That is a gift, a fresh gift, this is my own personal breath of air never used before. It fills my lungs. Thank you, God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.