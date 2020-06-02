My appetite seems to get confused as I try to figure out what to feed that great guy and me every day. I cannot have a single thing in mind to buy, and then all of a sudden, I have a pregnancy hunger for an item. The other day in the Country Cupboard store, I noticed a big roll of bologna as I walked past the meat and cheese counter. I immediately couldn’t wait to have a bologna sandwich. Is this carry-over from my childhood? I remember eating many ground bologna sandwiches when growing up. We had a meat grinder that fastened on the table or counter and turned the crank putting in some big dill pickles to grind up with the bologna and onion, hard-boiled eggs, and mayo. My mother packed me ground bologna sandwiches in my lunch box. I saw my meat grinder the other day in Jim’s shop, he uses it to grind up some food for the little fish and ducks.
Next, as I waited for my bologna order to be ready, I saw someone get an ice-cream cone. It looked so good. Plus, I had not had one this year, so I ordered us ice cream in a cup since I didn’t want to hold the cone. It was so good, as good as I thought it would be.
An easy recipe for peanut butter cookies came on my Facebook page, which sounded like something I should try. Jim and I both like peanut butter, so I began baking cookies. The recipe was tasty, and peanut butter has protein, so I started making double batches. I have to be careful not to eat too many healthy cookies. I never had that problem before.
The power of suggestion seems to be penetrating my mind more, and perhaps it is that some of my usual activities have been limited, and I am open to hear and see more. I hadn’t been to a grocery store for weeks, so when I did go shopping, I saw things that I had never noticed before.
I am glad there are no buffets open for me to enjoy. I am afraid, as my mother use to say, “Your eyes are bigger than your stomach.”
The power of suggestion reminder that we are a blessed people and we live in a wonderful country should turn our hearts to God in thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.