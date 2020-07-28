We like the birds and have a birdbath for their convenience and also a bird feeder. We enjoy their activities and ingenious nest building. Our cat, Lila, also likes the birds. She enjoys chasing them and, on occasion, has brought us one unharmed. She brought me a young bird one afternoon, and I put it in a box hoping to return it to the nest in the evening. That evening I walked in the yard with the open box towards the bush where I could place her. Suddenly she flew out of the box! I was thrilled to see this bird fly; it may have been its first flight.
On another occasion, I came home and husband, Jim, told me there was a small bird in the house that Lila had brought to him. He had placed the bird in this deep bucket and put a newspaper on top of it. I took a look in the bucket; I did not see a bird. This reminds me of the nursery rhyme, “There’s a hole in the bucket dear Liza…”
“Well, how did he ever get out of the bucket?” We both stood still as statues as we waited for a chirp or saw some movement. The next few hours were not on our unscheduled day; they probably would have made a funny video. Why am I sharing this? I believe crazy things are going on in households all over the Glade as we are home more than usual. I think there are things we do that if our children saw us, they would wonder.
We spied the little guy under a pedestal chair, and I approached him slowly and reached out to catch him, but he hopped away. He went behind the entertainment center, and we are now in the living room. He left the entertainment center and hopped under the sofa. Jim and I are now crawling on our hands and knees, looking under the sofa. Good exercise! I realized we needed a cloth to drop over this energetic bird if we were ever going to catch him. (Time flies when you are trying to find a baby bird in your house). We finally caught the bird, and he was bouncing up and down under the cloth. We put him back in the bucket with a secure lid and wondered what our next step would be? Cage him until he is older, so Lila doesn’t want to play with him? What do we feed him? Will he survive? Keep the cat in the house while the bird grows up? I brought the cat in the house, and Jim took the bird out to the bush, if this bird can fly out of the bucket, he can fly out of a bush! His parents were happy to have him back, and the next morning there was no sight or sound of birds in the bushes, and Lila ignored the area entirely. We had saved the bird.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.