I wondered who decided on the etiquette of the games we play or watch. Is the game to be noisy, or are we to be quiet? I love sports and have played softball, golf, tennis, basketball, and pickleball. I have played these on the state, local, and national levels. The reason I am saying all this is when do we cheer? The same rules apply at any level.
In the baseball games, the player gets up to bat, and the crowd starts yelling and chanting, “Time for homerun,” “Slug it” or whatever; even calling the batter by name.
“Come on Charlie, you can do it!”
The yelling continues until the play is over.
Then I’ve been at tennis matches, and there is silence as the player gets ready to serve the ball. Many times the umpire has to tell the crowd to be quiet when it is a highly competitive match in the pros.
Watching the Volunteers play basketball is a noisy event. The audience is always talking or telling someone to shoot or other instructions. Cheers are heard from one side to the other during the play. When a foul shot is taking place, the fans from the opposing team may chant, wave pompoms or shout, hoping they will miss the free throw. I watched Pat Boone play basketball in the senior Olympics, and I cheered him every time he had a chance to shoot the ball. (I always loved his singing). We had just finished playing a noisy game on the court beside him. (We are the same age).
Stepping up to the tee box at our beautiful golf courses, the girls (most of the time) are quiet as the golfer strikes her tee shot. Watching professional golf, the large crowd surrounding the green grows deadly still as the players putt. I wonder about us shouting, “Come on, Phil, you can do it!”
I don’t think it matters in pickleball, as the game itself is noisy. The hardball hits a solid racket, and the server calls out the score.
Is the quiet for concentration? Then why is it not given to the baseball batter or the basketball shooter? If vocal encouragement is needed, why is it not given to the golfer or tennis player?
Well, I was wondering. In my mind, I played the whole thing in reverse. I cheered loudly for Phil to make the putt as he lined it up. I encouraged Serena as she was serving. I was quiet as Pat Boone shot a foul. And I was silent as Cory Seager got up to bat.
When I watch the sport on TV, it doesn’t matter.
