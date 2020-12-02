It was a different Thanksgiving for many this year, and it made Jim and me think about some of the other Thanksgivings through the years.
Maybe some of you had the traditional dinner with just fewer guests, no guests, or family, and it was different.
As a child, I remember Thanksgiving during the war years when we saved the turkey’s wishbone. We let it dry out well and then polished it with red nail polish and wore it in the shape of the V, for victory, on our sweater.
After the war, it became just a wishbone again, and it became the game of who would win the biggest piece when we pulled it apart. Whose wish would come true?
Our first Thanksgiving as a married couple took place in Las Cruces, NM. Jim was in the Army, and we traveled 1,800 miles to a place we had never been to and arrived on Thanksgiving. We didn’t know anyone, but that was OK. We found a motel and asked about an open restaurant, and went for our first wonderful Thanksgiving. We had been married for 10 weeks and were starting on this journey of life together.
I don’t think there are two Thanksgivings alike in the years we celebrate. There are many giving people who share their Thanksgiving Day by serving others at the Bread of Life and other soup kitchens or dinner sites. In my opinion, one of the joys of the holiday is watching a need being met in some way. Cooks would not be happy if their meals were not eaten and appreciated.
Three wheelchairs were at our Thanksgiving table one year in Ohio. Two neighbors who had surgeries and an amputee attended. Two high chairs were at the table other years, and so the chairs around the table have changed through the years. The empty chairs of a loved one that is not with us, but we give thanks that they were a part of our lives. This year will be remembered as the Thanksgiving during the COVID-19. Now we can look forward to the joyful Christmas season.
