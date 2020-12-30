The calendar pages are about to be flipped but not just for a new month but for a new year.
What does your calendar look like from the past 10 months?
Our pages are marked with appointments and events, but then there are X’s drawn through them and canceled.
There were fun things, and celebrations and events plus hair, doctor and annual events marked canceled.
This was a year of events, and our lives changed and rearranged in ways we never thought possible. The friendly smiles in the grocery store were not seen, as we looked at each other with a mask covering our faces.
“I am smiling at you,” I said as I acknowledged the grocery store worker putting out more bananas.
“Thanks.”
Our eyes become our greeters as we either look down to ignore the person we see or to acknowledge them with a twinkle of the eye.
Fear walks the aisles as we continuously hear the numbers of people, and many of them we know, who have dealt with this monster.
I feel I must say a “thank you” to the workers who ring up and package our purchases in the different stores.
I have been pleased with the cashiers at Food City as they smile through their masks, and their voices are lifting.
I have to think when this long ordeal of a masked lifestyle ends, how free we will feel.
I wonder how much our habits have changed without us realizing it. I used to make sure I had my face in order before I left the house, lipstick, makeup, etc. I am sure my lipstick is outdated now, and it is no longer an item in my purse.
Yes, there are many changes, and we will appreciate the things we took for granted in the past, even a smile.
May we all have a New Year filled with blessings.
