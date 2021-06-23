A 12-year-old boy came to me in the restaurant and said, “Happy birthday.”
I did not know the handsome lad from Wisconsin, and he did not know me, but his family heard the conversation and well wishes I received from other people.
Twins from California sang “Happy Birthday” to me after we shared greetings at the golf course. They had been coming to the Glade for 25 years and now had grown children coming. I couldn’t help speak to them as these attractive women, dressed alike, smiled as we got off our golf cart.
Later, the twins went into the clubhouse to my golfing buddies and me and sang, to our delight.
The women at the Crossville Bible Mission Training Center sang “Happy Birthday” to me as we gathered for lunch. Then the former Ms. Senior Tennessee, Susan English, sang “Amazing Grace” as the restaurant became silent and tears were evident.
It was undoubtedly a day of birthday celebrations ending with dinner, and enjoying special people we just happened to meet.
I am blessed and so thankful to live in a America where we will celebrate a special amazing birthday of our country.
July 4, we celebrate our country’s freedom, and the flags are flying all over the Glade, as Abby Julian puts out 250-plus flags every year.
The Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast will be held in celebration on July 3.
In 2015 my husband and 137 other veterans traveled to Washington, DC, to view the war memorials. They were part of the Honor Air Flight that took the Korean War Veterans to the Capital City.
The veterans were treated with honor as they were met at the airport in Knoxville before their flight.
They were received by a robust crowd when they returned to a flag and fan-filled room at the end of the day.
Children waved flags and said, “Thank you,” to men and women they did not know, and much honor was given to these men who fought in one way or another for the freedom we enjoy.
It is always good hear, “Thank you for your service.”
Our children and grandchildren came to see their dad and grandpa walk through the honor celebration, a memory for all of us.
We sing a birthday song to America:
God bless America, land that I love,
Stand beside her and guide her
through the night with a Light from above.
From the mountains, to the prairies,
To the oceans white with foam,
God bless America,
My home sweet home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.