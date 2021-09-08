Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise. Proverbs 6:6
The fuzzy bumblebee wiggled down the flower petal as it gathered its nectar. He used his long hairy tongue to lap up the liquid.
The bees are vital agricultural pollinators, and their decline is a cause of concern. Working in the garden causes some fear as the bees come around the flowers and near me.
I don’t want to make them mad, so I get out of their way. I know they are needed.
It is incredible all the things that are going on in my garden, and I am unaware.
The earthworms help produce healthy, productive soil. The action I don’t see is the worm eating bacteria and fungi that grow on the decomposing matter like a decaying plant.
The worm naturally tills, aerates and mixes the soil that makes for a healthier earth.
The work of the worms makes it easier for plants to root and moisture to last. The more worms “worm tunnels,” the healthier the soil. Many insects are busy at work; there are no lazy ants or worms.
I am not fond of bees or worms, but they are needed and invited to my garden. They are of great benefit to any garden with their behind-the-scenes jobs.
I often wonder does the honeybee know if she stings me, she will die? I may cry, but she will die. Will she get mad enough to sting me anyway?
There are things in my life that I may be unaware of as the Holy Spirit directs me to do certain things that are not to my liking.
Disappointments may come my way, but later I
may reap a benefit from the delay. God does not let us know what He is doing in our lives, but if we allow Him to work, we can become like healthy soil and benefit others.
Lord, I thank you for the teamwork of the creatures on the earth. Amen.
