I picked up the assortment of foods that I had selected at the grocery store and put them on the carrier belt. The clerk at the checkout picked up all my good choices and placed them for the bagger to pick up and put in a bag and place back in the cart again.
I noticed one big item that was missing through this process, so I leaned over the counter and quietly said, “I lost something.”
“Oh, no,” she said. “What did you lose?”
“My watermelon,” I said, embarrassed to admit. The clerk looked at me and broke out in laughter, and I joined her.
“I want the watermelon, but it is in one of your aisles, lost.”
I explained I had put it on the bottom of my cart as I could not lift it high, and it rolled off somewhere. I did not see it go or hear it. I had put a box of juice next to it to keep that from happening. Somehow the watermelon bypassed my juice and rolled off.
The clerk asked the young bag girl who was laughing to get me another melon.
“Actually,” the clerk said, laughing, “this is the first time anyone has lost a watermelon.”
I paid my bill, which included the substitute watermelon, and went to the car. My next problem was to be able to pick up that heavy 14.5 pounds of round, slippery melon (yes, I weighed it when I got home) and put it in my car trunk.
When I faced this problem before, a polite young lad collecting the grocery carts in the parking lot came over and asked if he could help me. There was no one around today, and I was at a different store.
I finally got the melon in my arms and let it gently drop in the trunk. I heard it roll around all the way home when I turned a corner or stopped.
When I unloaded the groceries at home, my next thought was, “How will I pick up the melon from the trunk and take it into the house?”
This nutritious melon gave me a few problems, but then they were solved when I opened the trunk. The melon had rolled on a cloth grocery shopping bag we were to use before the virus came into our lives. I slid the melon into the bag and picked it up without a problem. The next time I buy a melon, I am taking a tote bag with me.
I wonder where my watermelon was lost?
