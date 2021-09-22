Driving to Rowell’s Apple House to purchase my fresh apples made me think about the variety of apples and the beautiful quotes about apples in the Bible and from famous people.
When we say apple, a ready picture comes to our mind. The Apple Fest is approaching, and a variety of apples plus cider, pies, jellies, and other apple products will be there.
The nutrition value of an apple, which is 100 or fewer calories, is incredible. We have heard the saying, “An apple a day will keep the doctor away.”
New York State is America’s top apple grower, after the state of Washington, but New York City’s nickname has nothing to do with fruit production. The Big Apple moniker first gained popularity in connection with horse racing around 1920.
Racetracks were big-time venues, and a reporter began mentioning it in the newspaper and referring to the Big Apple.
I enjoy apples with peanut butter; it is not only a tasty snack but also one that fuels your body with nutrients. Apples are an excellent source of fiber, while peanut butter contains protein. Eating these two foods together can help keep you feel full longer. The sustenance apples and peanut butter are especially great for people trying to lose weight. My choice is cutting an apple into slices and dipping them into a bowl of peanut butter (or maybe taking peanut butter in by the spoonful!). You could even add a touch of honey to the peanut butter to make it a sweeter treat. I like the very crunchy, and Jim prefers the creamy, so we have our private jars.
The nutrition of the apple perhaps is mentioned in Song of Solomon 2:3&5,
Like an apple tree among the trees of the forest is my beloved among men.
Strengthen me with raisins and apples, for I am faint with love.
David writes in Psalm 17:8, Keep me as the apple of Your eye; hide me in the shadow of Your wings.
Teachers are often connected to bright, shiny apples as they spread knowledge seeds. We teach the alphabet: A is for apple. And we hear, “As American as apple pie.”
A quote I found by Bill Meyer, “ Every thought a seed. If you plant crab apples, don’t expect to harvest Golden Delicious.”
“Anyone can count the seeds in an apple, but only God can count the apples in a seed.” Robert H. Schuller.
The best apple is the one you eat.
