I recently made a trip to Rowell’s Apple Farm. I enjoy picking out this fresh fall fruit, as the different varieties of apples are ripe.
There are so many useful features about this affordable fruit and the products from it. I mean, who doesn’t like apple pie? Apple crisp? Fried apple pies?
What about apple cider and apple cider vinegar and all the things they are good for, from cleaning your floor to fighting arthritis?
I remember using vinegar to rinse my hair when I was growing up. My hair shone when I used rainwater to wash it and rinsed it with vinegar. We didn’t have the luxury of a shower and were happy to have running water. I washed my hair in the sink and heated the water from the rain barrel.
I read that using one part water with one part apple cider vinegar in a spray on your pet will create an environment that fleas won’t want to hang around. I think that must be true, as I never had fleas as a kid.
I like hot apple cider with cinnamon in my thermos when I play golf on a brisk day.
Apple cider vinegar is tasty in salad dressings and brings out the flavor in soup. It can clean your dentures or kill your weeds!
Apple cider vinegar is good to wash your fruits and vegetables. Give your fresh fruit and veggies a water and vinegar bath, and it may remove any dangerous bacteria such as E. coli or salmonella.
The list goes on about these wonderful many uses of apple cider or white vinegar. Most people have their testimony on how they have used it.
I played in Senior Olympics with a woman that told me there was a time she had arthritis so bad she could not get off the couch. Her sister brought her some apple cider, and she drank it daily and noticed a big difference in her aches and pains. She started playing basketball and was our best shooter. Jim called her “Swish,” as almost all her long shots went in.
Apple cider vinegar is a must in your pantry for so many reasons.
