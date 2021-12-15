Nov. 28 was the first Sunday in advent: anticipation of something coming or happening. I like to think of it as an adventure into the Christmas story found in Luke 2. There is so much anticipation in that chapter from a variety of people.
Wonder if we had to go to our birth city to be counted and taxed? Most of us in Fairfield Glade were not born in Crossville. Where would you go? We would go to Perrysburg, OH, while others may have come from California or England or other parts of the world.
True the world was different than today, but so was the mode of transportation. The journey for Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem would be walked with a caravan. The timetable for Joseph and Mary to make this trip was set by God. Oh we may think the time of year and the possible birth of the baby entered into the factor, but God knew. There was much anticipation in this couples heart and mind.
The shepherds may have been quiet and bored that night, but soon their life would change forever. A life-changing event was going to happen and they would be involved. An angel appears. “Fear Not” the anticipation begins, what next?
An angelic message of good news sends the shepherds to their knees. A host of heavenly angels join in the celebration; the sky has never been so bright. There is anticipation as the shepherds think over the message and come to the fast conclusion “Let’s go see this thing that has been told us.” Anticipation at what they will see. Listen to their conversation as they repeat the message as they hurry on their way anticipating what they will encounter.
The journey of anticipation is over as the shepherds gaze at the newborn and tell Mary and Joseph how they found out about the birth. The birth announcement that was made from the Heavenly Father at the arrival of His Son was delivered. It was an announcement like no other. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior which is Christ the Lord.”
