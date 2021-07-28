Wash day was Monday, but there were some Mondays when my grandmother would tell my mother, “Don’t hang out the clothes today; it is going to rain.” How did she know? The weather channel was not on the television. In fact, there was no television, and there wasn’t a dark cloud in the sky.
“I feel it in my bones.” Grandma was right. It did rain.
I remember singing a fun song when I was at camp. It didn’t mean much then, but I understand it now.
Rheumatism, rheumatism,
How it pains, how it pains,
Up and down my system,
Up and down my system,
When it rains, when it rains.
My husband and I were both feeling achy the other day, and our friends were commenting about the same thing. It couldn’t be old age as a few of them were younger. Well, old age probably enters in!
“It’s the barometer,” a lady said.
Others quickly agreed. They told tales of their past relatives predicting the weather by their bones. Some people could tell by the aches in their toes; others talked about stiff fingers or backaches.
Nashville was one of the cities noted in the article I read that researched the barometer theory. More migraine headaches were recorded as the changes of humidity and temperatures may affect the pressure in the brain of some.
Anything cold causes muscles, ligaments, and tendons to tighten up and make them stiff. All the tissues have nerve endings, and they feel the changes in the weather as tightness and stiffness.
Exercise is good, but it is essential to warm up our muscles before attempting a task. I am guilty of not doing a good warm-up; sometimes, I worry the warm-up will wear me out!
I watch our cat each day as she goes from her sleeping position to walking, and she stretches her legs and humps her back as she slowly heads out the door. Sometimes she may even roll over and back a few times. Her muscles are warmed up as she heads out for the new day.
We can’t control the barometer, but we can make our muscles relax more with a warm bath and good posture.
There’s an ache in my toe,
And I already know
It’s arthritis visiting me.
You’re not wanted … go away
I’m, never inviting you to stay.
