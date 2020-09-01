“Grandma,” I looked around, that was silly, my grandchildren are either in school or married living hundreds of miles from the store I was in. But my name was called!
Grandma is a universal name. When I was in El Salvador the children called me Abuela (grandmother). I responded with a big smile as they came for a hug.
Grandparents have different names from their grandchildren. Some have shared those names with me: Nanna and Pupper, Banna and Bumpa, Grandy and Popsie, Noni, Ninnie, Nanny and the list goes on. Our granddaughter called us by the same name: we were Bampas. She would say, “ Bampas is here.” We didn’t mind, it was our special name.
Our children grew up knowing two active grandmothers. They had a way of identifying them. The grandmother who cut our hair was Grandma Haircut; the other grandmother was Grandma Bird, because she had parakeets.
I was called Granny Bev in my jail ministry.
One of my friends was called Grandma House, as her grandchild heard over and over, “We are going to Grandma’s House. “
There are those who have given their grandchildren a name they want to be called, as grandmother makes them feel old. Little ones have a hard time trying to say grandmother or grandfather; it is a mouthful. New names that the child can say come about this way, so they become the accepted name. We can be called a silly name, but when it is a name in love it is special to us from the lips of our grandchild.
Grandmother is a fine name. We were mothers, and now, step two, we are grandmothers. Yes, we are grand. Grand means magnificent; we are “magnificent“(grand) parents. Step three, we are great, great, magnificent (grand) parents. We keep getting better.
In the Bible, Paul comments on Timothy’s fine training through his grandmother Lois.
Do you have an interesting and special name as a grandparent? I would love to hear it and share. Email me at Bevschwind@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.