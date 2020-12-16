The wind hurled large, puffy snowflakes to the ground on a cold winter morning. Each snowflake seemed to find its spot as it landed. I stood … mesmerized by the incredible sight of Nature when a noise broke my thoughts.
A tiny bird hit the window, leaving remnants of his feathers. The finch sprawled, motionless, on the icy ground.
My husband quickly put on his coat and ran to the rescue. He picked up the limp bird and pressed it to his chest.
He held the bird in his hands, brought it into the house, and cuddled it near the warm fireplace.
The bird showed signs of life, but not of movement. After a short time, the bird was able to grab my husband’s fingers. He took the bird outside and placed it on the feeder.
I watched from the window as the bird sat, like a statue, on the perch. The feeder rotated around and around in the wind, but the bird remained unmoved.
After a while, I put on my coat to go outside and talk with the bird. I walked up, eye to eye with this little creature.
His eyes watched me, but he did not sense fear or try to fly. I looked into his beady eyes, inches away from mine. I stroked his brown and pinkish-streaked breast with my finger.
“OK, what is the problem? I asked. “God created you to fly and live, so why do you choose to sit here and freeze? Quit feeling sorry for yourself. You can fly.”
I took my finger away from the fluffy visitor and repeated the words, “You can fly.”
I turned and walked away, but out of the corner of my eye, I saw him flutter to the big tree. I inwardly smiled.
I look back on this true happening from a few years ago and realize there is a message there for me today.
This year with the COVID-19 touching our own lives and people we know, we need encouragement.
The bird was almost content to stay frozen until a hand came along, and a voice offered encouragement.
I have been like that bird at times in my life, but I am thankful a hand reached out to me. I was made warm with a feeling of love and concern, and with encouraging words spoken to me, I was ready to move on.
This virus will pass, and I can let it freeze me or reach out to those who need encouragement.
It is easy to stay in contact with family and friends, but there are those in our neighborhood that may appreciate a phone call, email or card letting them know they are not alone at this time.
I think everyone knows of a friend, relative or neighbor that has had this virus. Perhaps you have experienced it.
It made me realize how precious the words, hugs, and smiles, we gave so readily are. We will give them again with greater appreciation.
Hugs and love to all as you decorate for Christmas as nothing can change that “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.”
Oh Come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.