Last week, when we had our Tennessee “snowed-in day,” it reminded me of similar days in Ohio. I loved looking out the window and seeing the ground blanketed as if God had thrown a huge comforter over this part of the area. I was content to read, sip tea, and do a bit of cooking. It felt like a free day for me. I didn't have to have an excuse for anything as the weather was in charge. Here in Tennessee, this kind of day does not come often or lasts for a long time, so even if our schedules are changed and appointments canceled, we will survive. I seem to snack more on these types of days.
When I was growing up, even though I liked school, when I found out school was closed because of the snow, I was excited. I don't think kids are any different now. The kids in our neighborhood gathered at our house on snow days, and soon there were boys and girls ready for a fun day with my brother and me. I think because my mom made the best cinnamon rolls on snow days was the reason so many kids from the farm community showed up. They came with sleds and bundled up as we stayed outside for hours in the snow.
We built snow forts and stocked them with snowballs, so when the challenge began, we had great snowball fights. We played “Fox and Geese,” built huge snowmen, and sucked on long icicles. I don't remember getting cold, but I changed my mittens, as they would be soaked from all the snow I packed. Then there were the snow angels that we enjoyed making. We took turns making our angels and helped each other up so our hand would not mess up our creation.
About the time we were worn out, Mom would have cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate for us. We would take the broom and sweep the snow off of one another. When we entered the house, the warm air hit our chapped cheeks, and the smell of the rolls made our mouths water. We sat around the kitchen table and ate the delicious rolls. Our cold, rosy cheeks were evidence of our fun day.
Several years ago, our granddaughter from Florida was here, and we had a slight snowfall, just a dusting, but it was enough for her to make a snow angel. I loved having a snow angel on my deck.
