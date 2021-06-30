“Hand me a Phillips screwdriver,” my husband said as he fixed an appliance. I knew what screwdriver he wanted but began wondering who Phillip was?
The two inventions of the 20th century were the Hula Hoop and the Phillips screw. Henry F. Phillips invented the Phillips Screw. As a teen, Henry was brilliant, and his mind was always running in high gear. He often jotted down his ideas on the wallpaper in his bedroom.
He invented the recessed-head screw in 1933. It was the first major improvement in screws in eighty years. Every major screw manufacturer turned down Henry’s invention. Then the new president of the American screw company bought Phillip’s idea. Henry founded the Phillips Screw Company, and he obtained 90 licenses with every automobile and aircraft manufacturing plant.
Billions of screws were sold around the world. With the help of Thomas Porter, also from Portland, Henry designed the screwdriver with a sharp point.
Phillips died at 68 in 1958, long after his name had become a household name. The Phillips Screw Co. is located in Wakefield, MA.
In 2011, Henry Phillips was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
My mother had a Kirby vacuum cleaner that never wore out. Who made it?
James Kirby did, and the first one he made took two buckets of water to filter the dust. Emptying dirty water did not work well, so in 1907, he used a cloth bag that caught the dirt and filtered the air. Kirby worked with several other men who helped improve the vacuum cleaner.
Since 1935, the Scott and Fetzer Co. make and sell vacuum cleaners under the name of Kirby.
Thanks to these two inventors.
