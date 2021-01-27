In the middle of my phone conversation with an employee of Amazon, I thought I heard a rooster crow.
“I hear some different noises,” I told the woman on the phone with me. “I can’t understand you too well.”
With her Spanish dialect, she apologized and told me she worked from home.
“Where is home?”
I tried to understand her and thought she was giving me a city, so I asked her what state?
“The Philippines,” she replied.
“Oh, you are far away. “Do you have chickens?”
“Yes,” she said and again apologized for the noise.
“What time is it there?”
“6:04 a.m.,” she answered.
“My, you are working early.” She was up with the chickens.
What a delightful young lady she was. She lives with her mother and father and is single with two brothers also there. I didn’t ask her how old she was, but I knew she was barely out of her teens.
Chris was her name, and she was so polite and tried to be business-like until we got into her answering my questions.
After interviewing Chris and getting her to laugh and not keep apologizing for the rooster and other noises, we continued with business. I told her how much I enjoyed meeting her on the phone, and she returned the compliment. She told me to take care of myself, and I asked God to bless her.
We said goodbye after having a pleasant conversation. The rooster was still waking up people in the Philippines when we hung up.
The next day I received an email from Amazon that they had received the changes I had requested.
I thought of Chris, a single gal in the Philippines working from her parents’ home with chickens in the yard.
I remembered the years we worked our garage door business from home; there weren’t chickens in the background, but there were children. Working from home was how our door business began.
It was refreshing to talk to a real person in our modern-day world. We were 8,500 miles and 14 hours from each other. She was beginning her day, and I was winding down mine.
Texting is fast, emails are OK, but there is nothing better than talking to a person one to one. (In my opinion.)
