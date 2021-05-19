I placed the beautiful candy-striped geranium on the deck and went inside — and immediately saw out of the corner of my eye a hummingbird.
I had not seen any before this time, but somehow, as I walked out on the deck with that colorful geranium, she was there. She drank from the flowers and approved of the choice.
We like to watch the birds on the feeder as they fly by and eat breakfast with us. They fly in from all directions and quickly pick up seed, and are off.
We were so pleased the other day to
see the rose-breasted grosbeak at our
feeder.
We look for them every year, and a few days earlier, we saw the dull-colored females, and then today, their mates were at the feeder.
The feeder becomes an array of colors as yellow canaries; red cardinals and grosbeaks take turns. The blue jay is among them as well as the bluebirds.
The ground below the feeder looked like it had snowed, but it was the flowers from the dogwood tree losing their petals after keeping them days longer than we expected. The blue forget-me-not flowers cover the area nearby and add more color.
Spring is alive. Every day there is something different, just like driving down Peavine Rd.
I am not looking forward to the cicadas coming to visit after their waiting 17 years, but it will be the last time I see them.
We see the birds at the feeder drop in all day for seeds. They have personalities just like the humans that stop in for pick up of meals or groceries.
Some birds are friendly and gladly share the food, while others state, “I was here first.”
As the grosbeaks came to the feeder, we noticed they were a bit shy and gave their spot up to more aggressive birds like the cardinals.
After a few days, it changed — the grosbeaks were now veterans of the feeder and did not give up their spot immediately, and one morning, a cardinal and male grosbeak met
in the air near the feeder and had a little one-on-one encounter.
The blue jay dives in at different times and is the bully of the birds as the canaries and titmice scatter.
All in all, it reminds me of the McDonald’s drive-thru: variety, hurry hurry, and I was here first.
I must confess on my visit to McDonald’s one warm spring day; I was hungry for my first ice cream cone of the season. I like the McDonald’s size.
I ordered a cone for Jim and one for me and paid. I then drove to the pick-up window that was not open. My cones were back at the order-and-pay window, so I walked to that window, as she handed the two cones to the man in the truck waiting at the window.
He looked startled as he held two cones, but I could
not take them from his hands, so I smiled and said,
“Enjoy.”
I then went inside and ordered two more cones and, even though they objected, I paid for them again.
I hope I made the man in the truck happy with his free cones (one for each hand)! I thought it was funny, but my passenger didn’t.
Oh well, back to the birds.
The birds fly by and eat, and we enjoy watching them get their free meals.
