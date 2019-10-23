The P.O.E.T.S. Golf Club held its 2019 Fall Invitational on Oct. 10-12 in Fairfield Glade. On Thursday was check-in for the 112 players with the ever-popular putting and chipping contest at Heatherhurst Golf Club. The contest required the holing of a putt from 35 feet to reach the finals competition. Eighteen golfers did just that! The finals required a chip shot to a flagstick 50 yards away over a bunker. John Wiggington walked away with the first-place prizes, a golf bag, a dozen balls and $100 with a wonderful chip to 2 feet 2 inches. Congratulations John!
The tournament started in earnest Friday at Dorchester Golf Club. The front-nine format was a two-man scramble. At the turn, the final nine holes turned to the ever-interesting alternate shot.
The 56 teams going off that morning were greeted with near-perfect weather and course conditions. At the end of the day, many were to be found on the patio greeting fellow golfers, talking about the shots they left out on the course and looking forward to the next day for redemption.
The final day of competition returned to Heatherhurst Golf Club on the Brae for a team format of one netball on the front nine and both net balls on the final 9 holes. A total of 56 teams competed in seven flights with the top three teams in each flight receiving prizes.
The team of Gary Burleson and Peter Firestone won the overall competition with a sizzling 161 for the two days, followed by John Dixon and Travis Lovvorn with a 166 total and third overall was the team of John Lazur and Bill Rogerson with 168. Gary Burleson has now been on the winning team three times in the history of this tournament since 2005. More than anyone else. What are you having for breakfast, Gary? Your fellow golfer sure wants to know!
Congratulations to these top teams as well as all the flight winners in this year’s competition. For the complete results of the winning teams, please visit the P.O.E.T.S. website at poetsgolfclub.org.
Special “thanks” goes to the golf pros for playing in and managing of this year’s tournament. Other recognition goes to the many volunteers who gave of their time and talents in making this tournament another successful one!
Kudos to Jeff Asher as tournament director and Frank Pipino as entries chairman; the ladies of Heatherhurst for another fine meal served on Thursday evening; and not least, the maintenance staff at both courses for preparing the courses in sterling condition for the competition.
A final thank you for this year’s tournament sponsors who support our tournaments year in and out: Crossville Family Chiropractic, Best Friends Animal Veterinary Hospital, G and J Renovations, Hilliard-Lyons Financials, Golf Capital Learning Center, Consolidated Body Shop and Red’s Ale House. We hope our contestants will remember to support these sponsors when a need arises.
Lastly, a large thank you to all this year’s contestants for their participation and we look forward to seeing you next year for the P.O.E.T.S. 2020 Spring Invitational.
