The 2020 Fairfield Glade Member-Member Golf Tournament was played on Aug. 8-9, and was another great success despite the pandemic. A total of 300 golfers enjoyed two days of golf with drinks and lunches each day. The ladies overall winners were Suzanne Clarksean and Suzanne Rhodes. The gold tee men’s overall winners were David Burns and Michael Boyer. The white tee overall winners were Derek Granfield and Layne Shaw.

Flight Winners:

Red Flight 1 Low Gross:

1st Chris Kencitzski/Jean Kraft

2nd Nancy Harper/Rhonda Huddleston

3rd Rebecca Leeper/Judy Rich

4th Renee Guenther/Judy Wilson

5th Angie Stanton/Sheryl Vorst

Red Flight 1 Low Net:

1st Hazel Robinson/Marty Wennermark

2nd Vera Collins/Donna Harper

3rd Ginger Edwards/Melanie Fawbush

4th Brenda Davis/Cindy Shelton

5th Barbara Alexander/Tammy Burns

Red Flight 2 Low Gross:

1st Kay Davis/Julie Moore

2nd Vikki Bradshaw/Julie Cook

3rd Jeani Miller/Dale Renton

4th Young-Boon Cantey/Yong Chagnon

5th Ro McCarthy/Chrissie Selvage

Red Flight 2 Low Net:

1st Janis Gifford/Ellen Piersol

2nd Jacquie Larisey/Sandra Naruszewicz

3rd Patricia Arbuckle/Tammy Tubandt

4th Linda Lebreux/Christine Nagy

5th Tina Bezek/Cathy Tipton

Red Flight 3 Low Gross:

1st Julie Bockman/Lauri Speckmann

2nd Joanie Boggan/Julie Kratt

3rd Pat McKissick/Patricia Poulin

4th Jan Cellio/Delores Nannini

5th Sharon Bush/Pat Schudiske

Red Flight 3 Low Net:

1st Chris Shumate/Joyce Stackhouse

2nd Jackie Baker/Sherry Stanley

3rd Sue Godfrey/Mary Snell

4th Valerie Lynch/Pam Shoemaker

5th Alice Hodge/Ruth Hughes

Gold Flight 1 Low Gross:

1st Tom Guenther/Norman Torrey

2nd  Jack Basquin/Ronald Erick

3rd Jan Novack/John Schomack

4th Mike Eckert/Ed Schwaberow

5th Paul Pellek/Ron Wood

Gold Flight 1 Low Net:

1st Phil Dranger/Ron (Robert) McClughen

2nd Doug Peters/Greg Spancake

3rd Jim Streck/Danny Yerby

4th Robert Carey/Wayne Smith

5th David Groat/Dick Hampton

Gold Flight 2 Low Gross:

1st John Lazur/Al Love

2nd Dave Carbo/Jerry Carty

3rd Bruce Floyd/Ken Vaznonis

4th Charles Adams/Robert Listner

5th Larry Pauley/Eddie Wood

Gold Flight 2 Low Net:

1st Jeff Devers/John (Jean) Lebreux

2nd Don Higgins/Bill McCormick

3rd Scott Carson/Gordon Sowder

4th Ray Harrison/Ed Runyon

5th David Bain/Ed Seely

Gold Flight 3 Low Gross:

1st Paul (Leland) Barne/Bob Brosmer

2nd Pete Leitnaker/Richard Sampson

3rd Jim Cellio/Dennis Tucker

4th Don Johnson/Gary Thompson

5th Michael Pope/Dwight Wages

Gold Flight 3 Low Net:

1st Jerry Dumbauld/Sam Hall

2nd Jamie Cannon/Danny Tucker

3rd Norm Neuges/Joe Oneal

4th Gary Kaufman/Ron Simons

5th Raymond Kellogg/Uwe Niebuhr

Gold Flight 4 Low Gross:

1st Bill Majeske/Tim Norman

2nd Julian Cheng/Dan Larisey

3rd Paul Bosley/Terry Edwards

4th Bob Christian/Craig Domino

5th Jim Blevins/Gerry Tucker

Gold Flight 4 Low Net:

1st Sid Miller/Walter Renton

2nd Bill Goldring/Larry Johnson

3rd Patrick Hanrahan/Lee Pedigo

4th Dave Bouque/Fred Boyer

5th Gary Britt/Jim Hellerman

White Flight 1 Low Gross:

1st Terry Levix/Tim Sweborg

2nd Darrell Frazier/Steve Kehrer

3rd Tim Olson/Bob Wiedmann

4th Jeff Shelton/John Wigington

5th Scott Brown/Dale Jackson

White Flight 1 Low Net:

1st Tim Driggs/Cal Smart

2nd Paul Wolfe/Richard Ziegler

3rd David Dintaman/Roy Seaton

4th Tim Knight/Rick Thomas

5th Ken Neyens/Mike Suppa

White Flight 2 Gross:

1st Jim Morrison/Tim Rich

2nd Ron Kieth/Mike Stalder

3rd Steve Retzsch/Ron Riede

4th Rick Ford/Gary Hoskins

5th Tom Pallone/Robert Siwek

White Flight 2 Net:

1st Jim Dunnigan/Scott Whorton

2nd Gary Held/Todd (Robert) Hill

3rd Dick Viggiano/John Woolard

4th Ben (Oscar) Cook/Charlie McLaughlin

5th Dan Linskens/Mike Ohara

White Flight 3 Gross:

1st Elliot Kornreich/Tom Thompson

2nd Jim Edwards/Scott Maher

3rd John Dempster/Randy Ledbetter

4th Matt Christiansen/Bill Vorst

5th John Hadenchuk/Frank Pipino

White Flight 3 Net:

1st Steve Golloher/Craig Leeper

2nd Ken Klatt/Marty Kriedt

3rd Leonard Pickering/Terry Richmond

4th Jim Ashcraft/Paul Davis

5th Terry McCarthy/Jim Piersol

White Flight 4 Gross:

1st Coy Watson/Charles Wilson

2nd Dwight Lynn/Jack Speckman

3rd Tom Amo/Tom Carlson

4th Jeff Powell/Scott Tubandt

5th Jeff Asher/Rex Borders

White Flight 4 Net:

1st Tim Lynch/Mark Shoemaker

2nd Michael Day/Richard Diem

3rd Dan Friel/Chuck Hennessee

4th Mike Bezek/Jeff Naruszewicz

5th David Boarman/Mike Kindt

 

The Fairfield Glade Member-Member golf tournament would not be possible without the support of the following  sponsors (as well as the FFG golf staff):

Action Heating &Cooling, A-1 Auto Repair, Cumberland Medical Center, Advanced Termite & Pest Control, Dave Kirk Automotive, Atlas Homes TN, First National Bank of TN, Best Friends Veterinary, Jan’s Wine and Liquor, Better Homes & Garden/GWIN Realty, Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan & White Counties Clearview Closet & Blind, Food City, Crossville Wholesale Carpet, Zurich Homes, Crye-Leike Brown Realty, Forte’s on the Square, Gernt Insurance, Golf Capital Learning Center, Good Samaritan Society, Hot Springs Spa, Jeff Woods Construction, Mayberry’s Home Complete, Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique, Tastykake/Flower Bakery, Tim and Sue Tewalt, Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency, Atlas Homes TN, Cherokee Beverage, Coca Cola Enterprises, JP Nascar, and The Dogwalk Resort & Spa.

