The 2020 Fairfield Glade Member-Member Golf Tournament was played on Aug. 8-9, and was another great success despite the pandemic. A total of 300 golfers enjoyed two days of golf with drinks and lunches each day. The ladies overall winners were Suzanne Clarksean and Suzanne Rhodes. The gold tee men’s overall winners were David Burns and Michael Boyer. The white tee overall winners were Derek Granfield and Layne Shaw.
Flight Winners:
Red Flight 1 Low Gross:
1st Chris Kencitzski/Jean Kraft
2nd Nancy Harper/Rhonda Huddleston
3rd Rebecca Leeper/Judy Rich
4th Renee Guenther/Judy Wilson
5th Angie Stanton/Sheryl Vorst
Red Flight 1 Low Net:
1st Hazel Robinson/Marty Wennermark
2nd Vera Collins/Donna Harper
3rd Ginger Edwards/Melanie Fawbush
4th Brenda Davis/Cindy Shelton
5th Barbara Alexander/Tammy Burns
Red Flight 2 Low Gross:
1st Kay Davis/Julie Moore
2nd Vikki Bradshaw/Julie Cook
3rd Jeani Miller/Dale Renton
4th Young-Boon Cantey/Yong Chagnon
5th Ro McCarthy/Chrissie Selvage
Red Flight 2 Low Net:
1st Janis Gifford/Ellen Piersol
2nd Jacquie Larisey/Sandra Naruszewicz
3rd Patricia Arbuckle/Tammy Tubandt
4th Linda Lebreux/Christine Nagy
5th Tina Bezek/Cathy Tipton
Red Flight 3 Low Gross:
1st Julie Bockman/Lauri Speckmann
2nd Joanie Boggan/Julie Kratt
3rd Pat McKissick/Patricia Poulin
4th Jan Cellio/Delores Nannini
5th Sharon Bush/Pat Schudiske
Red Flight 3 Low Net:
1st Chris Shumate/Joyce Stackhouse
2nd Jackie Baker/Sherry Stanley
3rd Sue Godfrey/Mary Snell
4th Valerie Lynch/Pam Shoemaker
5th Alice Hodge/Ruth Hughes
Gold Flight 1 Low Gross:
1st Tom Guenther/Norman Torrey
2nd Jack Basquin/Ronald Erick
3rd Jan Novack/John Schomack
4th Mike Eckert/Ed Schwaberow
5th Paul Pellek/Ron Wood
Gold Flight 1 Low Net:
1st Phil Dranger/Ron (Robert) McClughen
2nd Doug Peters/Greg Spancake
3rd Jim Streck/Danny Yerby
4th Robert Carey/Wayne Smith
5th David Groat/Dick Hampton
Gold Flight 2 Low Gross:
1st John Lazur/Al Love
2nd Dave Carbo/Jerry Carty
3rd Bruce Floyd/Ken Vaznonis
4th Charles Adams/Robert Listner
5th Larry Pauley/Eddie Wood
Gold Flight 2 Low Net:
1st Jeff Devers/John (Jean) Lebreux
2nd Don Higgins/Bill McCormick
3rd Scott Carson/Gordon Sowder
4th Ray Harrison/Ed Runyon
5th David Bain/Ed Seely
Gold Flight 3 Low Gross:
1st Paul (Leland) Barne/Bob Brosmer
2nd Pete Leitnaker/Richard Sampson
3rd Jim Cellio/Dennis Tucker
4th Don Johnson/Gary Thompson
5th Michael Pope/Dwight Wages
Gold Flight 3 Low Net:
1st Jerry Dumbauld/Sam Hall
2nd Jamie Cannon/Danny Tucker
3rd Norm Neuges/Joe Oneal
4th Gary Kaufman/Ron Simons
5th Raymond Kellogg/Uwe Niebuhr
Gold Flight 4 Low Gross:
1st Bill Majeske/Tim Norman
2nd Julian Cheng/Dan Larisey
3rd Paul Bosley/Terry Edwards
4th Bob Christian/Craig Domino
5th Jim Blevins/Gerry Tucker
Gold Flight 4 Low Net:
1st Sid Miller/Walter Renton
2nd Bill Goldring/Larry Johnson
3rd Patrick Hanrahan/Lee Pedigo
4th Dave Bouque/Fred Boyer
5th Gary Britt/Jim Hellerman
White Flight 1 Low Gross:
1st Terry Levix/Tim Sweborg
2nd Darrell Frazier/Steve Kehrer
3rd Tim Olson/Bob Wiedmann
4th Jeff Shelton/John Wigington
5th Scott Brown/Dale Jackson
White Flight 1 Low Net:
1st Tim Driggs/Cal Smart
2nd Paul Wolfe/Richard Ziegler
3rd David Dintaman/Roy Seaton
4th Tim Knight/Rick Thomas
5th Ken Neyens/Mike Suppa
White Flight 2 Gross:
1st Jim Morrison/Tim Rich
2nd Ron Kieth/Mike Stalder
3rd Steve Retzsch/Ron Riede
4th Rick Ford/Gary Hoskins
5th Tom Pallone/Robert Siwek
White Flight 2 Net:
1st Jim Dunnigan/Scott Whorton
2nd Gary Held/Todd (Robert) Hill
3rd Dick Viggiano/John Woolard
4th Ben (Oscar) Cook/Charlie McLaughlin
5th Dan Linskens/Mike Ohara
White Flight 3 Gross:
1st Elliot Kornreich/Tom Thompson
2nd Jim Edwards/Scott Maher
3rd John Dempster/Randy Ledbetter
4th Matt Christiansen/Bill Vorst
5th John Hadenchuk/Frank Pipino
White Flight 3 Net:
1st Steve Golloher/Craig Leeper
2nd Ken Klatt/Marty Kriedt
3rd Leonard Pickering/Terry Richmond
4th Jim Ashcraft/Paul Davis
5th Terry McCarthy/Jim Piersol
White Flight 4 Gross:
1st Coy Watson/Charles Wilson
2nd Dwight Lynn/Jack Speckman
3rd Tom Amo/Tom Carlson
4th Jeff Powell/Scott Tubandt
5th Jeff Asher/Rex Borders
White Flight 4 Net:
1st Tim Lynch/Mark Shoemaker
2nd Michael Day/Richard Diem
3rd Dan Friel/Chuck Hennessee
4th Mike Bezek/Jeff Naruszewicz
5th David Boarman/Mike Kindt
The Fairfield Glade Member-Member golf tournament would not be possible without the support of the following sponsors (as well as the FFG golf staff):
Action Heating &Cooling, A-1 Auto Repair, Cumberland Medical Center, Advanced Termite & Pest Control, Dave Kirk Automotive, Atlas Homes TN, First National Bank of TN, Best Friends Veterinary, Jan’s Wine and Liquor, Better Homes & Garden/GWIN Realty, Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan & White Counties Clearview Closet & Blind, Food City, Crossville Wholesale Carpet, Zurich Homes, Crye-Leike Brown Realty, Forte’s on the Square, Gernt Insurance, Golf Capital Learning Center, Good Samaritan Society, Hot Springs Spa, Jeff Woods Construction, Mayberry’s Home Complete, Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique, Tastykake/Flower Bakery, Tim and Sue Tewalt, Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency, Atlas Homes TN, Cherokee Beverage, Coca Cola Enterprises, JP Nascar, and The Dogwalk Resort & Spa.
