The University of Tennessee vs. Kentucky game may be over, but Medic’s annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition is coming up Nov. 14-18.
Medic will compete against Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization can collect the highest number of blood products in five days.
This is the 35th year for the competition and Medic. Medic has won 14 with Kentucky winning 19 in the series. Medic won in 2021.
“Not only is the competition fun for both blood centers, but it is imperative for our inventory as we head into the holiday season,” said Kristy Altman, Medic’s director of communications and public relations. “We see a significant decrease in donations from Thanksgiving through the New Year, and what we collect during the Orange and Blue competition is very important in keeping us above critical levels for inventory.”
This rivalry began in 1988 and has continued year after year during the week before Thanksgiving.
For 2022, donors will receive a special edition T-shirt, a $10 e-gift card (valid email address required), Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin' coupon, Papa John’s coupon, Smoothie King coupon, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.
Medic will have 20 mobile drives that week, including buses on campus at the University of Tennessee outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium.
Medic’s four donor centers will also be open all week.
Appointments are preferred to mitigate wait times.
Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit medicblood.org/donate or use the donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.
Visit www.medicblood.org or contact Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or 865-805-2008 for more information on Medic Regional Blood Center or to schedule a donation.
Medic Regional Blood Center was established in 1958 by Dr. Carl Nelson under the sponsorship of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine.
Medic is a nonprofit organization that offers a Blood Coverage Program covering members’ blood supplier processing fees at any hospital in the country.
Medic is an accredited member of AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks) and America’s Blood Centers. Medic is a member of the Alliance for Community Transfusion Services and Blood Centers of America.
The center adheres to all blood product safety regulations established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is licensed by the FDA and the state of Tennessee.
Medic is an independent blood center and not affiliated with the American Red Cross.
Today, Medic Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood-related products for the 24 area hospitals in 22 counties East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, including Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.
