Even in times of cancellations of other fundraising activities such as The Book, Bake, and Bargainza Sale as well as The Mistletoe Marketplace, we are still actively doing things to generate revenue.
We have scheduled a Gently Used Book Sale in Village Green Mall from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5 and from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged to ensure the safety of everyone.
The 50th Anniversary Commemorative Bracelets will also be available for $20.
This will be a great opportunity to help us help others in the community by end-of-year donations and scholarship awards.
In addition to the Book Sale, Fairfield Glade Ladies Club members will be able to visit The Travel Table from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Fabulous trips planned by Rosemary Stuckmann and her committee are sure to lure you to travel once again.
